Capitals' Braden Holtby: Expected to start Saturday
Holtby is expected to get the start Saturday against the Senators, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
This would hardly be a surprise given that Holtby is fresh off a shutout win over the league-leading Blue Jackets. With a 1.99 GAA and .928 save percentage in 30 games, continue to play the reigning Vezina Trophy winner with confidence against a Senators team that he stopped 23 of 24 shots against back on Jan. 1 and is coming off a bye week.
