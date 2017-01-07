Capitals' Braden Holtby: Expected to start Saturday

Holtby is expected to get the start Saturday against the Senators, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

This would hardly be a surprise given that Holtby is fresh off a shutout win over the league-leading Blue Jackets. With a 1.99 GAA and .928 save percentage in 30 games, continue to play the reigning Vezina Trophy winner with confidence against a Senators team that he stopped 23 of 24 shots against back on Jan. 1 and is coming off a bye week.