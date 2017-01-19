Capitals' Braden Holtby: Expected to start Thursday

Holtby is expected to start between the pipes Thursday against the Blues, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Holtby was torched in Washington's most recent outing, an 8-7 overtime loss to the Penguins, on Monday, but has been as dependable a goaltender as any in the game to this point. He allowed three goals on 21 shots against the Blues on Nov. 23 which is less than his usual level of excellence, but expect the Caps to bounce back and for the Vezina Trophy-winner to get back on track after a few days off.