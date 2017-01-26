Capitals' Braden Holtby: Expected to start Thursday

Holtby is expected to man the cage Thursday against the Devils, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

The Vezina Trophy-winner didn't play in Washington's 3-0 loss to Ottawa on Monday, but should get the call in the final game before he heads to Los Angeles for the All-Star festivities. He allowed one goal on 27 shots against the Devils on Dec. 29, so play him with confidence.