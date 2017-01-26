Capitals' Braden Holtby: Expected to start Thursday

Holtby is expected to man the cage Thursday against the Devils, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

The Vezina Trophy-winner didn't play in Washington's 3-0 loss to Ottawa on Monday, but should get the call in the final game before he heads to Los Angeles for the All-Star festivities. He allowed one goal on 27 shots against the Devils on Dec. 29, so play him with confidence.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola