Capitals' Braden Holtby: Expected to start Tuesday

Holtby was first off the ice and expected to guard the crease Tuesday against the Hurricanes, Tarik El-Bashir of CSN Mid-Atlantic reports.

The reigning Vezina Trophy-winner is 5-0 with a 2.20 GAA and .919 save percentage over his last five starts, including a 25-save effort victory over the Hurricanes back on Jan. 19. Keep playing him with confidence.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola