Capitals' Braden Holtby: Expected to start Tuesday

Holtby was first off the ice and expected to guard the crease Tuesday against the Hurricanes, Tarik El-Bashir of CSN Mid-Atlantic reports.

The reigning Vezina Trophy-winner is 5-0 with a 2.20 GAA and .919 save percentage over his last five starts, including a 25-save effort victory over the Hurricanes back on Jan. 19. Keep playing him with confidence.