Capitals' Braden Holtby: Expected to start Tuesday
Holtby is expected to mind the cage Tuesday against the Islanders, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.
Not exactly a surprise, as the reigning Vezina Trophy-winner posted a shutout in his last appearance and is having a great season with a 1.98 GAA and .929 save percentage en route to a 15-7-3 record in 25 games. Continue to play him with confidence.
