Capitals' Braden Holtby: Expected to tend the twine Tuesday

Holtby was first off the ice during Tuesday's pre-game skate.

It looks like Holtby will be manning the cage against the Maple Leafs, but confirmation is still pending. With a 1.98 GAA and .929 save percentage en route to a 16-8-4 record, continue to play him with confidence every time he gets the start.

