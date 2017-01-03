Capitals' Braden Holtby: Expected to tend the twine Tuesday
Holtby was first off the ice during Tuesday's pre-game skate.
It looks like Holtby will be manning the cage against the Maple Leafs, but confirmation is still pending. With a 1.98 GAA and .929 save percentage en route to a 16-8-4 record, continue to play him with confidence every time he gets the start.
More News
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Frustrates Senators with 23-save win•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Guarding goal Sunday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Outplayed by Keith Kinkaid in shootout loss•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Tending twine Thursday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Lets by four goals in loss•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Confirmed to start Tuesday•