Capitals' Braden Holtby: Guarding blue line Thursday
Holtby will guard the crease at home Thursday against the Blue Jackets, Isabelle Khurshudyan of the Washington Post reports.
Hotby was yanked from Tuesday's 6-5 overtime win over the Maple Leafs after allowing three goals in the first period, but he said following the game it was merely an "off night." He'll look record his second January win against a Blue Jackets team that averages 3.44 goals per contest, second in the NHL.
More News
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Pulled after first period•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Defending cage Tuesday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Expected to tend the twine Tuesday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Frustrates Senators with 23-save win•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Guarding goal Sunday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Outplayed by Keith Kinkaid in shootout loss•