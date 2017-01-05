Capitals' Braden Holtby: Guarding blue line Thursday

Holtby will guard the crease at home Thursday against the Blue Jackets, Isabelle Khurshudyan of the Washington Post reports.

Hotby was yanked from Tuesday's 6-5 overtime win over the Maple Leafs after allowing three goals in the first period, but he said following the game it was merely an "off night." He'll look record his second January win against a Blue Jackets team that averages 3.44 goals per contest, second in the NHL.