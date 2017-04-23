Capitals' Braden Holtby: Guarding goal for Game 6

Holtby will occupy the crease for Sunday's Game 6 in Toronto, Mike Vogel of NHL.com reports.

Fresh off being named a finalist for the Vezina Trophy, Holtby will take to the net Sunday looking to finish off a young Maple Leafs team that has proven to be quite formidable in the first round. The Saskatchewan native bounced back nicely with a 24-save performance Friday, but it's worth noting that the Washington defense stepped up its game too, allowing the fewest shots on goal (25) all series. Also worth noting is the difficulty Holtby has had at Air Canada Centre this season, as he has allowed four goals in each of the three contests he's played there in the regular and postseason.