Capitals' Braden Holtby: Guarding goal Sunday

Holtby will defend the net for Sunday's home matchup with the Senators.

Holtby reclaims the starter's net after backup Philipp Grubauer made 21 saves in a 6-2 win over the Devils on Saturday. While the Holtbeast has managed only one win over his last five starts, it hasn't been for lack of trying -- he's allowed more than two goals just once over that span and has made at least 25 saves in all four of the losses. He'll look to turn it around Sunday against an Ottawa squad that ranks 20th in the NHL with 2.50 goals per game.