Capitals' Braden Holtby: Guarding goal Wednesday against Pittsburgh

Holtby will start in goal at home against the Penguins on Wednesday, NHL.com reports.

Something has got to give here, as the Capitals are on a six-game winning streak, and the Penguins -- who'll reportedly start Marc-Andre Fleury in this game -- have rattled off five straight victories of their own. Holtby is one of the best netminders the NHL has to offer, and he's sure to benefit from the Capitals being completely healthy at every position with T.J. Oshie (upper body) returning for this next one. That said, he's likely to cost top dollar in daily fantasy leagues, and the tough matchup makes him a justifiable fade on an eight-game slate.