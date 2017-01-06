Capitals' Braden Holtby: Halts Jackets' winning streak with shutout

Holtby stood squarely in the face of history Thursday night, stopping all 29 shots against him en route to a 5-0 victory that ended the Blue Jackets' 16-game winning streak.

The Jackets were looking for No. 17 to tie the 1992-93 Penguins for the longest winning streak in NHL history, but Holtby came into this one with something to prove after getting chased by the Leafs in his last start. He's been his typically excellent self in general, so even though Holtby's not currently one of the top names in the Vezina Trophy race, his fantasy owners have still gotten what they bargained for.