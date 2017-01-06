Capitals' Braden Holtby: Halts Jackets' winning streak with shutout
Holtby stood squarely in the face of history Thursday night, stopping all 29 shots against him en route to a 5-0 victory that ended the Blue Jackets' 16-game winning streak.
The Jackets were looking for No. 17 to tie the 1992-93 Penguins for the longest winning streak in NHL history, but Holtby came into this one with something to prove after getting chased by the Leafs in his last start. He's been his typically excellent self in general, so even though Holtby's not currently one of the top names in the Vezina Trophy race, his fantasy owners have still gotten what they bargained for.
More News
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Guarding blue line Thursday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Pulled after first period•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Defending cage Tuesday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Expected to tend the twine Tuesday•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Frustrates Senators with 23-save win•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Guarding goal Sunday•