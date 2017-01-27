Capitals' Braden Holtby: Heads into All-Star break with another victory

Holtby stopped 27 of 29 shots en route to a 5-2 win over the Devils on Thursday.

He thus heads into the All-Star break on a high note, as Holtby hasn't been charged with a loss in four weeks, dating back to Dec. 27, though he's been yanked in a couple no-decisions since then. Although he's already just one short of last year's regulation-loss mark (he dropped an absurdly low nine in 60-minute games), Holtby also has a 1.96 GAA and .930 save mark to go with 24 victories, leaving no doubt about his position among the NHL's elite netminders.