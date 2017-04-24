Capitals' Braden Holtby: Helps eliminate Leafs with strong Game 6 showing

Holtby stopped 37 of 38 shots in Sunday's series-clinching Game 6 overtime victory over the Leafs.

Holtby was simply outstanding on the night, paving the way for Marcus Johansson to strike in the extra frame and eliminate the Leafs from the playoffs. The netminder was exploited at times earlier in the round, but he really shut the door in back-to-back victories to close out the series. Holtby has a noted history of being a playoff performer and he lived up to that reputation on Sunday. The 27-year-old will have his hands full with Sidney Crosby and the Penguins in Round 2, but if there is anyone capable of shutting down some of the NHL's biggest stars, it's Holtby.