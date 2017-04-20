Capitals' Braden Holtby: Holds off Maple Leafs for Game 4 win
Holtby saved 30 of 34 shots during Wednesday's Game 4 win over Toronto.
The Caps grabbed a 4-1 lead in the first period and then went into a shell and registered just 12 shots through the final two periods, including only three in the third. The Maple Leafs were able to rally and make it a one-goal game, but Holtby held off the attack to backstop Washington to a 2-2 series tie. He's now allowed four goals in three consecutive games, but that's more the result of Toronto's strong offensive presence than Holtby's play.
More News
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Still starting after morning injury scare•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Makes just 24 saves in Game 3 loss•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Starting Game 3•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Makes 47 saves in 2OT loss•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Starting Game 2•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Perseveres for OT win in Game 1•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...