Capitals' Braden Holtby: Holds off Maple Leafs for Game 4 win

Holtby saved 30 of 34 shots during Wednesday's Game 4 win over Toronto.

The Caps grabbed a 4-1 lead in the first period and then went into a shell and registered just 12 shots through the final two periods, including only three in the third. The Maple Leafs were able to rally and make it a one-goal game, but Holtby held off the attack to backstop Washington to a 2-2 series tie. He's now allowed four goals in three consecutive games, but that's more the result of Toronto's strong offensive presence than Holtby's play.