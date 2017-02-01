Capitals' Braden Holtby: In goal against Bruins

Holtby will be between the pipes for Wednesday's matchup with Boston, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Other than one blip on the radar, Holtby has been near perfect in his last nine appearances, as he has posted a 8-0-0 record with a 1.63 GAA and .943 save percentage. The netminder leads the league in shutouts and is finally getting some offensive support to help him chase down Sergei Bobrovsky for the wins lead. Holtby can likely expect to be under fire from the Bruins who are averaging 34.4 shots per game, second highest in the league.