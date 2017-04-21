Capitals' Braden Holtby: In goal for Game 5

Holtby will get the starting nod against the Maple Leafs for Friday's Game 5 home match, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Despite the fact that Holtby has given up four goals in each of his last three outings, there really was never any question about who would be starting in the crease for the Capitals. The 27-year-old has registered three consecutive seasons with 40-plus wins and remains an all-world backstop. At home this year, the netminder recorded a spectacular 1.73 GAA and will look to help Washington avoid an early exit from the Stanley Cup playoffs.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...