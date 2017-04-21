Capitals' Braden Holtby: In goal for Game 5

Holtby will get the starting nod against the Maple Leafs for Friday's Game 5 home match, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

Despite the fact that Holtby has given up four goals in each of his last three outings, there really was never any question about who would be starting in the crease for the Capitals. The 27-year-old has registered three consecutive seasons with 40-plus wins and remains an all-world backstop. At home this year, the netminder recorded a spectacular 1.73 GAA and will look to help Washington avoid an early exit from the Stanley Cup playoffs.