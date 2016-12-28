Capitals' Braden Holtby: Lets by four goals in loss
Holtby allowed four goals on 31 shots during Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Islanders.
The short break didn't do Holtby any good, as he had an uncharacteristically off game. The 27-year-old has only given up four goals twice this season coming into Tuesday, and in the month of December, the star netminder has two shutouts to his name. It's very safe to assume Holtby will bounce back against the Devils on Thursday.
