Capitals' Braden Holtby: Lossless new year continues with another shutout

Holtby turned away all 23 shots the Hurricanes sent his way in Tuesday's 5-0 win -- his seventh shutout of the year.

That has the reigning Vezina winner tied with the Kings' Peter Budaj for the most blankings in the league, and he's now taken over the NHL lead in GAA (1.94) from Devan Dubnyk while slipping into second in save percentage (.930). Holtby hasn't suffered a loss since the calendar flipped to 2017 -- over 14 games, he's gone 12-0-0 to accompany his typically spectacular ratios. This is quite an encore to last year's record-tying performance.