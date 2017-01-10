Capitals' Braden Holtby: Makes 22 saves to top Habs

Holtby saved 22 of 23 shots during Monday's win over Montreal.

This was a big win against another Eastern Conference contender, and Holtby has now allowed just one goal on 82 shots through his past three games. Additionally, while Holtby isn't piling up the wins as frequently as last season, his ratios are actually better than last year's high-end .922 save percentage and 2.20 GAA. All said, Holtby remains an elite fantasy asset and matchup-proof netminder.