Capitals' Braden Holtby: Makes 30 saves in win over Bruins

Holtby saved 30 of 33 shots during Wednesday's win over Boston.

Holtby is following up his Vezina campaign with another dominant fantasy showing. His six shutouts have already doubled his total of three from last season, and he entered Wednesday's game with a .930 save percentage and 1.97 GAA, which are also superior marks to his 2015-16 totals. All said, Holtby remains an elite goalie in the real and virtual game.