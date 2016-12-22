Capitals' Braden Holtby: Makes 36 saves in losing bid

Holtby saved 36 of 38 shots but allowed two goals on four shootout attempts during Wednesday's loss to Philadelphia.

There have been a few ups and downs for Holtby this season, but he entered Wednesday's game with a 4-1-1 record, .942 save percentage and 1.64 GAA over his past six outings and 14-7-2, .925 and 2.08 marks for the year. His ratios are actually even better than his numbers last year, too. He's a top-tier fantasy goalie behind a deep team capable of playing well into the spring. Don't overreact to the odd bad outing, and Wednesday's performance certainly wasn't a slip up.