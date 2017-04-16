Capitals' Braden Holtby: Makes 47 saves in 2OT loss

Holtby made 47 saves in a 4-3 double-overtime loss to Toronto on Saturday night.

He was buzzed by the speedy Leafs all night long. Holtby will be back in the blue paint Monday night when the Caps travel to the Air Canada Centre for Game 3.

