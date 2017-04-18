Capitals' Braden Holtby: Makes just 24 saves in Game 3 loss
Holtby allowed four goals on 28 shots during Monday's Game 3 loss to Toronto.
After posting a .932 save percentage through the first two games of the series, Holtby's numbers dipped Monday. However, the Vezina candidate didn't allow any soft goals, and Toronto got a favorable bounce on two of the four tallies. Holtby will look to backstop the Capitals to a 2-2 series tie Wednesday at the Air Canada Centre.
