Capitals' Braden Holtby: Officially gets green light for start

Holtby has been confirmed as Saturday's road starter against the Senators, The Washington Post reports.

The Senators have dropped their last three contests, whereas Holtby and Co. refueled their psyches following a defeat over the Blue Jackets on Thursday, halting their 16-game winning streak. Don't be afraid of paying top dollar for Holtby in this contest, as the Caps are no worse than sixth in any of the key defensive metrics, including goals allowed, shots against, the penalty kill and even penalty minutes.