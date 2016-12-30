Capitals' Braden Holtby: Outplayed by Keith Kinkaid in shootout loss
Holtby stopped 26 of 27 shots in Thursday's tough-luck 2-1 shootout loss to the Devils.
Holtby was outplayed by Devils backup Ketih Kinkaid, who stopped 44 of 45 shots and both Washington shootout takers. His inability to stop either of New Jersey's two shootout attempts left the Capitals netminder with just one win in his past five starts. Despite the recent struggles, Holtby still sports an excellent 15-8-4 record.
