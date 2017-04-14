Capitals' Braden Holtby: Perseveres for OT win in Game 1
Holtby stopped 35 of 37 shots en route to a 3-2 overtime win against Toronto in Thursday's Game 1.
He gave up a goal to Mitch Marner just 1:35 into the game; eight minutes later, Jake Gardiner beat Holtby on a somewhat controversial goal originally ruled goaltender interference, then overturned on review. However, Holtby was a brick wall for the remaining 55-plus minutes of the game, and the Caps' offense rallied to avoid a Game 1 disappointment on home ice. There's no doubt about how outstanding Holtby is in the regular season, but he's tended to ramp his game up to an even higher level in the postseason. He's off to a good start on that front once again.
