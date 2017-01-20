Capitals' Braden Holtby: Posts unimpressive stat line in win

Holtby stopped just 22 of 25 shots in Thursday's 7-3 rout of St. Louis.

Sub-mediocre as that stat line may be, it's a lot better than what the Blues' goalies managed to put up in this game. This marks Holtby's second straight sub-.900 save mark, but it's hard to get overly concerned about the guy, considering he had three shutouts and a .978 save percentage over his prior five outings. Keep him rolling, as there are precious few better goalies in the league.

