Capitals' Braden Holtby: Preparing for marquee match with Habs

Holtby will command the crease on the road for Saturday's matinee against the Canadiens, Isabelle Khurshudyan of The Washington Post reports.

The reigning Vezina Trophy winner reportedly will be countered by Carey Price for what promises to be one of the most exciting matchups that you'll see all season. Holtby will be chasing his fifth consecutive win, facing a Habs team ranked third in the league by means of averaging 3.50 goals per game at home.