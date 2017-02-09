Capitals' Braden Holtby: Protecting crease against Red Wings
Holtby will be between the pipes for Thursday's meeting with Detroit, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Holtby is undefeated in 2017, although he's been pulled from a couple of games in which he was fortunate to avoid being the goaltender of record. During his winning streak, the 27-year-old has posted a 1.78 GAA and .935 save percentage, numbers that only get better at home -- 1.36 and .950. Facing off versus a struggling Red Wings squad, Holtby should certainly be considered the favorite to come out on top versus Detroit's Petr Mrazek.
