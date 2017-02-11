Capitals' Braden Holtby: Protecting net Saturday

Holtby will defend the cage from the visiting Ducks on Saturday, The Washington Post reports.

There's been no stopping this freight train, as he's emerged victorious from each of his past seven starts. Holtby's actually had a few duds in that span -- including Tuesday's start for which he set aside 14 of 17 shots against the Red Wings -- but he's consistently triumphed over the competition thanks to his team clicking on all cylinders and staying healthy. In fact, the Capitals remarkably have had only 19 man games lost all season. Looking ahead, Holtby will be stacked against a Ducks team that broke out of a scoring funk to snap a four-game losing streak against the Sabres on Thursday.