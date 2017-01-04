Capitals' Braden Holtby: Pulled after first period

Holtby was on the bench to start the second period after allowing three goals on eight shots in the first period of Tuesday's contest against the Leafs.

He seemed 'off' during the period and the Leafs took full advantage. Holtby was replaced by Philipp Grubauer.

