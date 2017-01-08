Capitals' Braden Holtby: Second straight shutout

Holtby delivered a 30-save shutout win over the Senators on Saturday night.

It was his second-consecutive shutout and third in his last seven starts. Holtby won't replicate his 48-win total from last season, but his GAA and save percentage are both better this year. His game just continues to get better and better.

