Capitals' Braden Holtby: Second straight shutout
Holtby delivered a 30-save shutout win over the Senators on Saturday night.
It was his second-consecutive shutout and third in his last seven starts. Holtby won't replicate his 48-win total from last season, but his GAA and save percentage are both better this year. His game just continues to get better and better.
