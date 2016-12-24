Capitals' Braden Holtby: Shuts out Tampa offense

Holtby shut out the Lightning on Friday, stopping 23 shots during a 4-0 victory.

Holtby continues to be exceptional between the pipes, earning his second shutout of December alone. The netminder has been tough to score on in nine appearances this month, as the 27-year-old has given up two or less tallies in seven of those starts. While he's seen his fair share of contests go past regulation (four), Holtby has earned a 5-2-2 record over that span.