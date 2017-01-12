Capitals' Braden Holtby: Stands tall against division rival

Holtby saved 30 of 32 shots during Wednesday's win over Pittsburgh.

The star goalie has won four consecutive starts to improve his win total to 20 for the campaign, which is a beefy total alongside his top-tier .932 save percentage, 1.90 GAA and five shutouts. A strong outing against the dangerous Penguins also reinforces his matchup-proof status, and the reigning Vezina winner remains an elite fantasy asset in all settings.