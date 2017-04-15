Capitals' Braden Holtby: Starting Game 2

Holtby will be the home starter Saturday against the Maple Leafs in Game 2 of their series.

No surprises here. Holtby won the Vezina last season, and he posted a 2.07 GAA and a .925 save percentage this regular season. In Game 1, Holtby was his usual impressive self, as he made 35 saves on 37 shots in an overtime win.

