Capitals' Braden Holtby: Starting Game 3
Holtby will start Game 3 in Toronto on Monday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
As if there was any doubt that arguably the league's best netminder would be between the pipes for a playoff game, this confirmation serves as little more than a formality. Nonetheless, Holtby will look to put the Caps back in the driver's seat after a tough double-overtime loss at home in Game 2. Despite allowing six goals combined in the first two games, Holtby recorded a .932 save percentage, which speaks to the sheer volume of rubber the Buds have thrown his way. Expect another busy affair for the Saskatchewan native, who'll be playing in front of what's sure to be a rowdy crowd at Air Canada Centre.
