Capitals' Braden Holtby: Still starting after morning injury scare

Holtby is slated to start Wednesday's road playoff game against the Maple Leafs, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

The report notes that the Capitals endured a bit of an injury scare for about 20 seconds during Wednesday's morning skate after Holtby remained down on the ice following a collision with Marcus Johansson. The team's top goalie later declared himself fine and will look to help Washington even its first-round playoff series versus the underdog Leafs, who currently hold a 2-1 lead on that front.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
More NHL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
  • connor-mcdavid-1400.jpg

    Roster Trends

    Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...

  • logan-couture-1400.jpg

    Player news

    Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...

  • braden-holtby-1400.jpg

    Draft Prep: Goalie tiers

    The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...