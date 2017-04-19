Capitals' Braden Holtby: Still starting after morning injury scare

Holtby is slated to start Wednesday's road playoff game against the Maple Leafs, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

The report notes that the Capitals endured a bit of an injury scare for about 20 seconds during Wednesday's morning skate after Holtby remained down on the ice following a collision with Marcus Johansson. The team's top goalie later declared himself fine and will look to help Washington even its first-round playoff series versus the underdog Leafs, who currently hold a 2-1 lead on that front.