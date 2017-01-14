Capitals' Braden Holtby: Stops 24 to shut out Blackhawks

Holtby made 24 stops to shut out Chicago on Friday.

The Blackhawks didn't look like themselves here, getting out-shot 34-24 in a lopsided 6-0 defeat. Any chances they did muster were easily gobbled up by Holtby, who extended his winning streak to five games with this effort. Holtby's 1.85 GAA is second only to Minnesota's Devan Dubnyk, while his .933 save percentage trails only Dubnyk and Jimmy Howard of the Red Wings.