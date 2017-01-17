Capitals' Braden Holtby: Surrenders five in loss

Holtby allowed five goals on 26 shots in a 8-7 overtime loss to the Penguins on Monday.

Holtby got the hook midway through the second period in what was one of the wilder games of the season. Backup Philipp Grubauer didn't do any better in allowing three goals on 11 shots, so it was an all-around terrible night for the Caps' netminders. Nonetheless, Holtby is still having a fantastic season (with 21 wins in 35 appearances), and as such, owners should be more than okay with giving him a free pass after Monday's implosion.