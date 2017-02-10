Capitals' Braden Holtby: Takes home another win despite ugly stat line

Holtby faced only 17 shots from the Red Wings on Thursday, but allowed three to go past him; even so, he took home yet another victory.

And now he's 13-0-0 in 15 appearances since the calendar flipped to 2017. This was one of Holtby's ugliest outings of the season, but he doesn't need to be on his game every single night -- not with the way the Caps are supporting him. Washington's looking like the best team in the league all over again, and Holtby may well be on his way to another Vezina Trophy.