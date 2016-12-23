Capitals' Braden Holtby: Tending twine Friday

Holtby was the first one off the ice at morning skate Friday, meaning he'll be the evening's home starter versus the Lightning, JJ Regan of CSN Mid-Atlantic reports.

Holtby faltered in the shootout while facing the Flyers his last time out, but still has a 4-2-2 record to go along with a robust 1.85 GAA in eight games this month. The reigning Vezina Trophy winner should have his hands full against a Tampa Bay team that has dropped in nine goals in the past two games -- despite not having injured studs Steven Stamkos (knee) and Nikita Kucherov (lower body) -- though it's worth noting that the Bolts could be a bit tired having played the first game of a back-to-back Thursday night.