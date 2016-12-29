Capitals' Braden Holtby: Tending twine Thursday

Holtby will be between the posts for Thursday night's home game against the Devils, JJ Regan of CSN Mid-Atlantic reports.

Holtby experienced a serious hiccup against the Islanders on Tuesday, but even the league's best goaltenders are prone to those. In the seven games prior to Tuesday, Washington's No. 1 backstop had allowed more than two goals just once on his way to five wins. He could be in for a strong start Thursday against a Devils team that ranks 27th in the NHL with 2.29 goals per game.

