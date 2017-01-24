Capitals' Braden Holtby: Turns away 25 shots in tidy win over Hurricanes

Holtby saved 25 of 26 shots during Monday's 6-1 win over Carolina.

The star netminder entered the game with a high-end 1.99 GAA and .929 save percentage and only improved those marks with Monday's solid start. His ratios are actually better than his 2.20 and .922 marks from last year's Vezina campaign, too. The Capitals also appear to be hitting stride, which only helps Holtby's fantasy outlook. He's one of the rare set-and-forget goalies.