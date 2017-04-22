Capitals' Braden Holtby: Victorious in Game 5
Holtby allowed just one goal on 25 shots through overtime Friday for a Game 5 win over the Maple Leafs.
The man affectionately known as "Holtbeast" had to deal with the Leafs increasing their shot totals from one period to the next -- at least until overtime, when the Buds couldn't set one between the pipes before Justin Williams scored on one of Washington's two chances in the overtime stanza. Fantasy owners with stock in Holtby in survivor playoff pools should be cautiously optimistic knowing the Capitals have a 3-2 series advantage heading into Sunday's road contest.
