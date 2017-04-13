Capitals' Braden Holtby: Will assume home net for Game 1

Holtby will start in goal Thursday for Game 1 against the visiting Maple Leafs, The Washington Post reports.

The reigning Vezina Trophy winner was winless in two games facing Toronto during the regular season, with backup Philipp Grubauer defeating the Leafs in the two teams' most recent battle. Still, Holtby shined overall with a 42-13-6 record -- including nine shutouts -- to go along with a 2.07 GAA and .925 save percentage, cementing himself in the top five in all the major goaltending stat categories.

