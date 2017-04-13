Capitals' Braden Holtby: Will assume home net for Game 1
Holtby will start in goal Thursday for Game 1 against the visiting Maple Leafs, The Washington Post reports.
The reigning Vezina Trophy winner was winless in two games facing Toronto during the regular season, with backup Philipp Grubauer defeating the Leafs in the two teams' most recent battle. Still, Holtby shined overall with a 42-13-6 record -- including nine shutouts -- to go along with a 2.07 GAA and .925 save percentage, cementing himself in the top five in all the major goaltending stat categories.
More News
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Perseveres for OT win in Game 1•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Yields one goal in two periods versus Florida•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Starting in Sunday's season finale•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Blanks Blueshirts with 24-save outing•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Drawing start with Presidents' Trophy in sight•
-
Capitals' Braden Holtby: Bounces back with superb performance•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...