Capitals' Braden Holtby: Will be in goal Monday

Holtby will be the starting netminder for Monday's matchup with Carolina, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

The 27-year-old hasn't been very good his last two times out, with an .843 save percentage and 5.08 GAA in those contests. For the season as a whole, however, he has been great with a .929 save percentage and 1.99 GAA. Facing off against a Carolina team that is middle of the pack with 2.67 goals per game, it seems like Holtby is more than likely to break out of his cold snap and return to his normal form.