Capitals' Braden Holtby: Will start against Blues
As expected, Holtby will patrol the blue paint for Thursday's matchup with St. Louis, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Holtby will be looking to rebound from a five-goal shelling suffered at the hands of the Penguins on Monday, that saw him pulled from the crease. Prior to that debacle, the netminder had been on a five-game winning streak in which he logged a .978 save percentage. The Blues are 28th in the league in shots per game at 27.6, so it could be a slightly lighter workload for the veteran.
