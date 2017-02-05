Capitals' Braden Holtby: Wins 10th straight game

Holtby made 22 saves Saturday against Montreal for his 10th consecutive victory. The final score was 3-2.

Nine of those saves came in the third, including a wicked, stretched-out glove/pad save on Alex Galchenyuk who had cut across the crease. Holtby hasn't lost since Dec. 29 and is top-four in the NHL in every goalie category -- only Devan Dubnyk outdoes him by being top-three in every one of those same categories. #NHLelite