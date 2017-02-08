Connolly skated a team-low 11:45 in Tuesday's 5-0 win over Carolina, but that was enough time for him to pick up a goal and an assist.

Connolly now has a surprising four-game point streak going in which he's picked up six points and a plus-6 rating despite failing to clear 12 minutes of ice time in any of those contests. He's been hitting the scoresheet with something vaguely resembling consistency lately, offering the hope that Connolly might just start living up to the promise that made him the No. 6 overall pick in 2010. The team context certainly favors him in one respect -- that the Caps are scoring a lot more than they're getting scored on -- but their depth of forward talent means Connolly's role is likely to remain limited, as will his short-term fantasy upside. Let's not forget that he still only has 16 points in 40 games.