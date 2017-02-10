Connolly scored a goal in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Red Wings.

Connolly fired a shot from the goal line that redirected off a Red Wings defender late in the first period. The marker gives the British Columbia native four goals and seven points over the last five games. While this hot streak is unlikely to last, the regular ice time seems to be paying off so those in deeper leagues should keep an eye on Connolly moving forward.